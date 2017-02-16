Heavy rain causes overflow from two manholes into Fanno Creek - KPTV - FOX 12

Heavy rain causes overflow from two manholes into Fanno Creek

Heavy rain over the last two days has caused sewage to overflow from two manholes into Fanno Creek.

Portland Bureau of Environmental Services said the first sewage release happened at Southwest 25th Avenue and Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway. They are not sure how much sewage was released.

The second sewage release happened at Southwest Sunset Boulevard and Southwest 26th Avenue. About 900 gallons of sewage was released from the manhole.

Both are weather related and stopped within an hour, according to Portland Bureau of Environmental Services.

The public is advised to avoid contact with Fanno Creek for at least 48 hours because of the possibility of increased bacteria in the water.

