Deputies: Aloha man selling iPhone 7 robbed at knifepoint

During a struggle with the suspects, the victim was able to grab a shoe worn by one of the suspects. (Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

An Aloha man was robbed at knifepoint when he met with an online buyer to sell an iPhone 7+, according to Washington County Sheriff's Office.

WCSO said just before 7 p.m., deputies were called to the 15500 block of Southwest Donna Court on the report of a robbery.

The victim told deputies he arranged to meet a man through the online sales platform OfferUp in order to sell him an iPhone.

According to the victim, he met up with two men outside his home and one of the men pulled out a knife and robbed him.

WCSO said the victim tried to hold on to the phone, even as the suspects drove away. The victim was dragged about 100 yards, receiving cuts and scrapes but was not seriously injured.

During the struggle with the suspects, the victim was able to grab a shoe worn by one of the suspects.

One suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 130 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late 20, unknown height and about 140 pounds. He had a mustache, dark blue jeans and a black baseball cap.

The suspects were seen leaving on Southwest Donna Court towards Southwest Farmington Avenue. They were driving a tan 2003-2004 BMW X5 with no license plates.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-629-0111.

