Small landslide comes down on W. Burnside - KPTV - FOX 12

Small landslide comes down on W. Burnside

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Commuters will need to navigate around a small landslide on West Burnside Friday morning after it came down onto the road overnight.

Crews said the slide came down onto the westbound lanes near the Pittock Mansion. The slide completely dismantled the Pittock Mansion sign.

Officials have placed cones around the slide, but it is currently not blocking the road.

Drivers should use caution when in the area.

