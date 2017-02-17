Small landslide comes down on W. Burnside

Commuters will need to navigate around a small landslide on West Burnside Friday morning after it came down onto the road overnight.

Crews said the slide came down onto the westbound lanes near the Pittock Mansion. The slide completely dismantled the Pittock Mansion sign.

Officials have placed cones around the slide, but it is currently not blocking the road.

Drivers should use caution when in the area.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.