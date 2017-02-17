One man arrested on riot charge after Thursday night’s protest

Portland police Thursday arrested one person during a protest demanding justice for a teen killed by police earlier this month.

Police said 19-year-old Zachary Lange was taken into custody on a riot charge.

Lange allegedly had some sort of interaction with a motorist that resulted in his arrest. He is being held in the Multnomah County Jail.

Thursday night’s protest began after a rally outside the Smith Memorial Union on the Portland State University campus.

Portland police said it affected downtown traffic for a couple of hours and there were reports of minor vandalism and heated interactions with drivers unable to move on the roads.

The City of Portland generally requires permits for any event held on a city street or sidewalk, such as runs, walk, marches, parades or bike races.

Demonstrators said they were demanding justice for 17-year-old Quanice Hayes, a teen who was shot and killed by a Portland police officer after a report of a robbery outside the Portland Value Inn on Northeast 82nd Street on Feb. 9.

Police said Hayes had a “realistic-looking” replica firearm.

