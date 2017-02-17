Man robs cab driver, forces him to drive around SE Portland at gunpoint

Portland police and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking the public’s help in finding a man who robbed a Radio Cab driver and then forced him to drive around southeast Portland at gunpoint.

Police said the incident happened on Feb. 5 around 2:30 a.m.

The driver for Radio Cab picked up the suspect at Southeast Grand Avenue and East Burnside Street on February 5 around 2:30 a.m. The driver said the suspect displayed a gun and demanded money at Southeast 70th Avenue and Tolman Street.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the cab driver said the suspect forced him to drive around southeast Portland at gunpoint.

"He pulled out a gun and said, this is the part where I tell you to give me all your money," said the driver. "After that, he demanded I drive and so for the next half hour I drove him around southeast Portland with him holding a gun."

According to surveillance images taken from both the cab and a convenience store, police describe the suspect as a white man in his 30s, standing 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds with either a shaved or bald head and facial hair, as well as a possible bad front tooth.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that can help police solve this investigation.

To submit a tip, people can text 823HELP followed by the tip to the number 274637, share the tip at CrimeStoppersOfOregon.com, call 503-823-4357 or download the TipSubmit smartphone app.

