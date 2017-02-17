On the Go with Joe at Wizard World Comic Con - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Wizard World Comic Con

Joe V. was at the Oregon Convention Center getting a sneak peek at all the excitement at the 2017 Wizard World Comic Con.

Fans of Harry Potter, Star Trek and much more will have their pick of all sorts of activities.

Special guest stars include the original cast of the series “CHiPs,” Matthew Lewis, Alan Tudyk, Nichelle Nichols and more. Learn more at WizardWorld.com

