Singer JoJo just made a stop in Portland and played the Wonder Ballroom.

That's where MORE’s photojournalist Brad Pulliam caught up with the star. She opened up about why this past year has been bittersweet.

JoJo’s newest album Mad Love, her first full-length collection in ten years, is available now.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.