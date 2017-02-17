Council paves way for Uber, Lyft in Bend - KPTV - FOX 12

Council paves way for Uber, Lyft in Bend

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
File image (KPTV) File image (KPTV)
BEND, OR (AP) -

The Bend City Council has approved a new taxi code that allows ride-sharing companies such as Uber and Lyft to operate in Central Oregon's largest city.

The measure stalled a few weeks ago when councilors decided the draft proposal needed changes, including what kind of crimes revealed through background checks would prevent someone from becoming a driver.

A city attorney explained the changes Wednesday and the proposal passed. The Bulletin newspaper reports councilors must approve it a second time before it becomes law.

Lyft has yet to say whether it plans to operate in Bend. Uber has expressed interest and could be operating there by late spring.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.