Pair of workers pull over to rescue cat from Gresham tree

One local cat still has nine lives, thanks to a pair of construction workers in Gresham who pulled over to help rescue it from a tree.

Donivon McCord, owner of McCord Construction, said he and a coworker were driving along a residential street when they noticed a cat stuck in a tree.

The cat’s owner, a small girl, was standing beneath the tree, according to McCord.

The workers pulled over, pulled out their ladders and climbed up to pick the cat from the branches.

McCord and his coworker were safely able to get their furry friend out of the tree and back to its owner.

“We had fun doing a good deed,” McCord said. “As my coworker said, we saved nine lives today.”

