Celebration planned in honor of Packy the elephant at Oregon Zoo

A celebration is set for Saturday to honor the life of Packy the elephant at the Oregon Zoo.

Packy was euthanized last week after battling a drug-resistant strain of tuberculosis.

Packy was nearly 55 years old and the oldest male Asian elephant in North America.

The iconic elephant earned international attention at the time of his birth in 1962, as Packy was the first elephant born in the Western Hemisphere in 44 years.

A celebration of Packy's life is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Oregon Zoo and will feature the Royal Rosarians, speeches and music.

The event is free with zoo admission.

For more information, go to OregonZoo.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.