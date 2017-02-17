Body found in home after SWAT situation in Vancouver; one man in custody

A body was found in a Vancouver home after a SWAT situation ended with one man in custody.

Officers responded to a home on the 3700 block of East 18th Street at 9:15 a.m. to conduct a welfare check. A friend had reported being unable to reach someone in the home.

When officers arrived at the home, a man was seen inside displaying a firearm. SWAT team members were then called to the scene.

Multiple roads were closed in the area and neighbors were advised to shelter in place during the police activity.

After multiple attempts to contact the man in the home, he walked out at 11:15 a.m. and was taken into custody.

Information from SWAT team members indicated there was a body inside the home, according to police.

The Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate and will be executing a search warrant at the home.

Detectives said they do not believe there is any threat to the public in connection with this case.

No further information was released Friday afternoon.

