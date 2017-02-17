Portland woman pleads not guilty in deadly Las Vegas Strip sidewalk crash

A woman who lived in Portland has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder for a deadly crash on a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk just before Christmas in 2015.

Lakeisha Nicole Holloway, 26, appeared in court in Nevada on Friday.

A judge in Las Vegas recently ruled her competent to stand trial, following months of treatment at Nevada's Lakes Crossing state psychiatric center.

Holloway is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and child endangerment.

Deputies said she drove a 1996 Oldsmobile sedan on the busy sidewalk across from the water fountains outside the Bellagio hotel and casino on Dec. 20, 2015.

A 32-year-old woman from Arizona was killed and at least 35 people, including a group of Pacific University wrestlers in Las Vegas for a tournament, were injured.

Holloway's 3-year-old daughter was in the backseat of the car at the time, according to investigators. The child was not injured.

Deputies said people jumped on the car and banged on its windows, but Holloway kept driving. She went about a mile with a broken windshield and a flattened tire before pulling into an off-Strip hotel and telling a valet to call 911, according to investigators.

Holloway last lived in the Portland area before the incident and had been in Las Vegas for about a week. Deputies said she was believed to be homeless and living in the car.

Investigators said she had a falling out with the father of her child before the crash.

For five years, Holloway was involved with the Portland Opportunities Industrialization Center, a program that helps young adults find work and succeed in school. The Portland OIC president told FOX 12 that Holloway overcame a rough childhood and seemed to have turned her life around, even landing a job with the U.S. Forest Service.

