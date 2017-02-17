Police: Clackamas Co. K-9 catches Oregon City robbery suspect hiding in thick brush

A Clackamas County K-9 tracked down a robbery suspect who climbed a steep embankment and hid in thick brush, according to police.

Officers received a report of a strong-armed robbery at the Highland Stillhouse pub on the 200 block of South 2nd Street at 9:45 a.m. Friday.

The suspect, who was later identified as 26-year-old Jacob Ryan Moses, stole two bank bags filled with money from the business, according to police.

One employee chased Moses to a nearby parked car and a witness assisted in blocking the person behind the wheel from driving away.

The employee tackled Moses after he got out of the car and retrieved one bank bag during the ensuing scuffle.

Police said Moses was able to free himself and ran away as officers were arriving at the scene.

Moses ran through several yards off 1st Street and disappeared from view. Officers and deputies from multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the area and Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Don Boone and his K-9 partner Spencer were deployed to search for the suspect.

Police said Moses had climbed an embankment overlooking the Oregon City public works building and hid in thick brush. That's where Spencer found him.

Police said Spencer also sniffed out the stolen bag of money and other evidence.

Moses was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of third-degree robbery and second-degree theft.

The investigation is continuing and police did not immediately release any information about the car or driver involved in this incident.

The Highland Stillhouse employee who tackled Moses was not injured.

