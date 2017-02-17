Portland protest leader pleads not guilty to sex abuse charge in Washington Co.

Portland protest leader Micah Rhodes pleaded not guilty to the charge of second-degree sex abuse in a Washington County courtroom Friday.

Rhodes, 23, is facing sex abuse charges in Washington and Multnomah counties.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau's Sex Crimes Unit said Rhodes had sexual contact with an underage boy in Multnomah County and an underage girl in Washington County.

Court documents state he met the 17-year-old boy via an app in 2015 and admitted knowing the age of the teen.

Court records show Rhodes was ordered to register as a sex offender out of Washington County dating back to 2009 when he was a juvenile.

Rhodes has been a leader and spokesman for numerous protests in Portland. He was arrested during a protest involving Portland students who walked out of class in November and again during a downtown protest in January.

Outside the courtroom Friday, Rhodes said that he had been at a rally and protest in downtown Portland on Thursday night for Quanice Hayes, the 17-year-old shot and killed by an officer after a report of a robbery.

Rhodes next hearing in Washington County is scheduled for March 13.

