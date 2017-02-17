Woman convicted in retrial for hitting teen at bus stop leading to leg amputation

A woman who hit a teen waiting for the school bus in Battle Ground, leading to the amputation of his right leg, was convicted by a jury for the second time.

Shaun Johnson, 50, was convicted on the charge of vehicular assault Friday.

Justin Carey, who is now almost 20 years old, testified during the retrial about the effect the 2013 crash has had on his life.

Carey was hit by a car at the bus stop near Northeast 289th Street and 92nd Avenue in June 2013. He was found 90 minutes later when a tow truck driver heard a faint cry for help coming from the bushes.

Carey suffered traumatic injuries and his right leg was amputated just above his knee.

“I remember my doctor talking to me about it, putting me under, and waking up and seeing my lower right leg gone. And then my parents coming in and just everybody was sad,” Carey testified this week. “I can’t do things that I would normally do. Stairs are a much more difficult task now, running is one, swimming, biking, hiking. I can’t walk up hills very well, can’t join the armed forces anymore.”

Johnson was originally convicted and sentenced to three years in prison in 2015, but the ruling was overturned when a court ruled that investigators had illegally searched Johnson's purse and found methamphetamine.

The meth was not allowed to be used as evidence in the new trial.

Court documents stated Johnson had meth and THC in her system, according to toxicology reports. Johnson admitted to deputies that she was an addict, according to a probable cause affidavit, but stated she had not used meth since two days before the crash.

Sentencing on her new conviction is now set for Feb. 27.

