Oregon Ducks marching band featured in interactive 360-degree Fa - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon Ducks marching band featured in interactive 360-degree Facebook video

Posted: Updated:
Image: University of Oregon School of Music and Dance/Facebook Image: University of Oregon School of Music and Dance/Facebook
EUGENE, OR (KPTV) -

The Oregon Ducks marching band is giving people an inside look at what it's like to be on the football field on game day.

The University of Oregon School of Music and Dance posted an interactive 360-degree video on Facebook on Thursday.

Users can control the screen by clicking and dragging for different views of the band, the stands and the fans.

The video was shot using two wide-angle cameras, according to the university, each simultaneously recording at four times the resolution of a high-definition television.

The band's performance in the video includes songs by Jimi Hendrix. 

For more, go to www.facebook.com/UOMusicandDance

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.