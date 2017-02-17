Oregon Ducks marching band featured in interactive 360-degree Facebook video

Image: University of Oregon School of Music and Dance/Facebook

The Oregon Ducks marching band is giving people an inside look at what it's like to be on the football field on game day.

The University of Oregon School of Music and Dance posted an interactive 360-degree video on Facebook on Thursday.

Users can control the screen by clicking and dragging for different views of the band, the stands and the fans.

The video was shot using two wide-angle cameras, according to the university, each simultaneously recording at four times the resolution of a high-definition television.

The band's performance in the video includes songs by Jimi Hendrix.

For more, go to www.facebook.com/UOMusicandDance.

