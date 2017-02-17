Gresham creates ‘safe exchange zone’ for custody transfers, property sales

The city of Gresham is offering a new safe location for people to meet up for actions like child custody transfers and online sales deliveries.

This new “safe exchange zone” is on the north end of the City Hall parking lot in a well-lit area in view of the front doors of the police department. The spots are clearly marked and under surveillance by multiple security cameras.

City officials said their hope was that this space would be helpful to the residents and make people feel safer while engaging in “free market exchange.”

"It's really a response to citizens steadily using the parking lot for child custody exchange, coupled with people increasingly utilizing websites like Craigslist and apps like OfferUp and Facebook to purchase items," Police Lieutenant Patrick Williams said. “We want all of these transactions to happen safely."

The Gresham Police Department also offered a list of tips to help ensure a safe “in real life” transaction:

Avoid being alone or outnumbered; take a friend or two with you

Find a public and populated place to make the sale or purchase

Arrange for the transaction to happen during daylight hours

Give and accept small bills as payment; don't use or accept checks or gift cards

Do not bring extra cash or open your wallet/purse in front of people

Do not offer too much personal information

Remember, if the deal sounds too good to be true... it probably is

Officers also noted more tips were available online at OregonBusinessReport.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.