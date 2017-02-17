High school students in Hillsboro stage immigration ban protests

Students at Liberty High School staged a protest against President Trump's immigration ban Friday morning.

Students gathered outside the Hillsboro high school, some of them with tape over their mouths. The students said the act was to represent how minority voices are silenced in the United States.

Organizers said they wanted to extend Thursday's Day Without Immigrants movement and send a message to the local community.

Students like Eleazar Olayo say they hope others will hear their message of diversity.

"There are people across this nation who don't feel like they could talk out and don't feel like they can come out of the shadows," Olayo said. "It's diversity here. As you can see we have different flags. It is not only for the Mexican public. It is for everybody who's being affected by this."

Other protests took place at Glencoe High School Friday morning.

