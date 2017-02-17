Nursing assistant accused of abusing elderly patients pleads guilty to rape

A certified nursing assistant accused of sexually abusing elderly patients has pleaded guilty to first-degree rape.

Adeladilew Mekonen, 34, also pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful sexual penetration Friday.

He was arrested in September 2016. The Washington County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation after complaints were made by two elderly women who were patients at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Mekonen had been a certified nursing assistant for more than a year and began working at Providence St. Vincent in May 2016. He previously worked at West Hills Health & Rehabilitation Center, according to investigators.

After his arrest, deputies said they identified at least nine victims of Mekonen. He was previously indicted for 28 different crimes, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, all involving sexual contact with female patients.

As part of his plea agreement, Mekonen will be sentenced to 25 years in prison.

His formal sentencing is scheduled for next Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said Providence Health & Services cooperated fully with the investigation

