Protesters march in downtown Portland for city to divest from DAPL banks

A group led by Direct Action Alliance and Voz Hispana held a rally at Pioneer Courthouse Square Friday in an effort to encourage divestment from banks supporting the Dakota Access Pipeline Project.

Their goal was to encourage people to withdraw their money from Wells Fargo, Chase, Bank of America, and Portland-based U.S. Bank in protest of their financial investment in the controversial oil transfer pipeline being built in North Dakota near a Standing rock Sioux reservation.

Organizers of the protest said that Portland should not "collaborate in, or profit from, the continued exploitation and abuse of indigenous Americans."

After gathering at Pioneer Courthouse Square, protestors took to the streets, making their way to City Hall.

"Right now we are going to march to City Hall to call on Mayor Ted Wheeler to call on our city council, to call on Auditor Caballero,” Jacob Bureros of Direct Action Alliance said. “We are going to ask them to stop investing in the destruction at Standing Rock, stop investing in the Dakota Access Pipeline. Divest Now!"

When they arrived at City Hall, the protesters delivered a petition with 4,000 signatures calling on city leaders to withdraw city money and assets from any bank with ties to the pipeline.

If the protesters succeed in their mission, Portland would not be the first city to divest its funds from banks invested in DAPL. The Seattle City Council recently voted to end the city's relationship with Wells Fargo for this very reason, meaning $3 billion of Seattle city funds will be withdrawn from the bank by 2018.

Direct Action Alliance estimates that Portland has about $200 million invested in two banks with ties to the Dakota Access Pipeline.

They feel that although Portland has less money invested, the city can still have a major economic impact on the project.

