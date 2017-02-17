Police: Salem drug bust leads to 17 pounds of meth, 5 pounds of cocaine

A month-long drug investigation in Salem led to the seizure of 17 pounds of methamphetamine, 5 pounds of cocaine, five guns and two sets of body armor, according to police.

The Salem Police Department's Street Crimes Unit, assisted by the Keizer Police Department and a K-9 team from Oregon State Police, served searched warrants late Thursday night on the 1300 block of Rafael Avenue North and the 3700 block of Portland Road Northeast.

Casey Miser, 36, was arrested at the Rafael Avenue home. He was booked into the Marion County Jail on an extensive list of drug and weapons charges.

Police said the search warrants also led to the seizure of 10,000 oxycodone pills, 40 pounds of marijuana, 1/4 pound of heroin and more than $40,000 in cash.

