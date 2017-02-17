Aloha man dragged 100 yards by car after iPhone sale becomes robbery

A local man says he was just trying to sell his phone but ended up getting dragged by a car. And while the thieves may have gotten his phone, he got one of their shoes.

The victim, a man named Ahmed, is too concerned for his safety to reveal his full identity, but he did show FOX 12 his injuries, including cuts and nasty scrapes on his hands, knees and neck.

He said he was trying to sell his iPhone 7 Plus on the app OfferUp and had arranged to meet a potential buyer at his house.

Two men showed up, and Ahmed said everything seemed normal at first.

One of the men claimed he wanted to test out a SIM card so they went back inside their SUV, and that's when Ahmed said one of the men pulled out a switchblade.

Ahmed said he took a fighting stance causing the driver to take off, dragging Ahmed more than 100 yards past a stop sign and a red light.

“My first response at that time is, ‘The passenger is sitting there with his feet out the car door, he's not wearing his seat belt, let me grab him so if anything I can pull him out of the car,'” Ahmed said. “He gassed it and all I could hear is the passenger saying, ’Go, go, go!’ and the driver telling the passenger, ‘Push him out, push him out!’ The way we went up the street, there were kids out, it was a pretty reckless thing to do.”

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office sent out a picture of the Nike shoe Ahmed was able to grab, and they said the suspects were driving a 2003 or 2004 BMW X5 with no license plates.

They also provided descriptions of the two suspects. One suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 130 pounds, wearing a black hoodie and jeans. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late 20, unknown height and about 140 pounds, with a mustache and wearing dark blue jeans and a black baseball cap.

Ahmed wants to share some advice to anyone selling something online. He suggests meeting somewhere in public, preferably with cameras, and having a second person along in case of emergency.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-629-0111.

