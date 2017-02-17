Man sentenced for deadly shooting at Seattle Pacific University

A man who fatally shot a student from Portland at a Seattle university has been sentenced to more than 100 years in prison.

KOMO-TV reports that Aaron Ybarra on Friday was sentenced to 112 years. In November a jury had found Ybarra guilty of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder and one account assault for the attack at Seattle Pacific University that killed 19-year-old Paul Lee, of Portland.

Ybarra had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

The trial included testimony from Ybarra as well as student and safety monitor Jon Meis, who was hailed as a hero for taking down the gunman during the June 5, 2014, shooting.

Meis testified during the trial that he waited to hear the shooter reload his shotgun, took pepper spray out of his backpack and sprayed the gunman in the face twice.

