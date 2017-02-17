Police say missing 92-year-old woman found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Police say missing 92-year-old woman found safe

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland Police Bureau said Sam Mai was found safe Friday evening.

Police reported Mai missing after she was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday leaving her temple at Southeast 118th Avenue and Division Street.

Just after 10 p.m. police said Mai was found safe and sound.

