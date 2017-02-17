Caught on camera: Burglary suspect goes on rampage inside Salem pizza shop

Someone broke into a Salem pizza shop early Thursday morning, but he didn't steal cash, even though he tried.

Instead, the burglar did some major damage, including wrecking the owner's beloved possession. But now a group of volunteers is helping him put the pieces back together.

Surveillance cameras caught the burglar in action at Walery's Premium Pizza in West Salem.

Restaurant owner Dave Walery said the suspect broke in at about 3:45 a.m. and started looking for money. After not finding any cash in the registers and being unable to open the safe, police say the burglar started to destroy the restaurant.

"Apparently, he went on a rampage and just started demolishing everything in the restaurant,” Walery said. “Unplugging the TV, throwing the TV, throwing tables, chairs. From the bar area, he was picking up mugs and throwing mugs at the windows all the way across the restaurant. Then he plugged up the sink, turned the sinks on and turned the water, so the restaurant started flooding.”

Police later found and arrested a suspect, Jessi Cisneros, for burglary.

Walery said that among the almost $20,000 worth of damage, only one thing mattered, the beloved carousel horse that he carved in the 1980s that had been on display in the restaurant for years.

“Tables, chairs, that stuff can be replaced. The horse, irreplaceable,” he said.

Walery was devastated to discover the horse had a broken tail and ear, but lucky for him help was right across the river.

Salem's Riverfront Carousel has been carving carousel horses for 16 years in the Salem community, and they were happy to help Walery out.

“He's like ‘Hey, the carousel. They have carvers. Maybe they can help me,’" Laura Tea-Pelley with Salem's Riverfront Carousel said. "He literally came knocking on our door, and a group of some artists that were down here volunteering and told them about his concerns. And they jumped on it and said, 'Sure we'll help! What's the problem? Let us take a look.'"

Volunteers are now working to bring the horse back to its original form. Walery said that because of its custom design, it may be beyond repair, but he's still holding out hope.

“How are they going to put all that back together, if it is repairable,” he wondered. “Hey, give me the best shot and we'll see what happens, you know?"

Because of the damage, Walery did have to close the restaurant Thursday, but he said damages have been repaired and they are now back open for business.

