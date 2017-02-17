Sheriff: Driver's blood-alcohol level triple legal limit in Wash - KPTV - FOX 12

Sheriff: Driver's blood-alcohol level triple legal limit in Washington Co. crash

Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

A driver's blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit in a Washington County crash that injured himself and a passenger Friday morning, according to deputies.

Emergency crews responded to Southwest Fern Hill Road near Spring Hill Road at 11:34 a.m.

The driver of a 2007 Ford F-150 went off the road, struck a tree and then returned to the roadway.

The driver, 28-year-old David Humble, and a 21-year-old woman in the truck were taken to the hospital. Deputies said their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The truck sustained extensive damage.

Investigators said Humble's blood-alcohol content was .26, more than three times the legal limit.

Deputies said he will be charged with assault and DUII.

The crash closed Fern Hill Road until 4 p.m.

