Somali refuge living in Portland reunited with 5-year-old son after travel ban delay

A mother has been reunited with her son after four years despite their reunion being delayed by the recent travel ban.

The mother, Sahara, is a Somali refugee who lived in Uganda before being resettled in the United States.

While in the vetting process she gave birth to her son. Children are not automatically approved to travel, though, so to speed up the process she left her son with her mother in Uganda.

Her son, who is now 5 years old, was ready to travel on January 27 when the travel suspension went into effect.

With the travel ban now lifted by order of a federal appellate court, the family has been able to reunite.

After leaving Uganda Thursday, the child was finally reunited with his mother Friday night at Portland International Airport.

