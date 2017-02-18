Missing NE Portland 2-year-old found safe

A 2-year-old from northeast Portland was found after being reported missing early Saturday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau tweeted that the child named River was found by search and rescue personnel in an area thick with blackberry bushes behind the Pacific Market.

The boy was transported to an area hospital for treatment from exposure and scratches from the bushes.

River has been found by search & rescue personnel. Going to the hospital for treatment for exposure to cold/scratches from blackberry bush. https://t.co/V8cRk8DYr4 — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) February 18, 2017

Officers credited a canine search unit from Mountain Wave Search and Rescue with finding the child. Becky Irving with Mountain Wave Search and Rescue said the team took a methodical approach and said it was clear when her K-9 Ava found the boy.

“Basically doing a neighborhood search going into yards going and checking dumpsters, cubby holes any place a child might hide," she said. “She literally dragged me right up to the child."

Becky with K9 AVA doing an interview after finding lost child. pic.twitter.com/KEwRGSMVOD — Mountain Wave SAR (@MountainWaveSAR) February 18, 2017

At 6 a.m. officers from the North Precinct responded to a residence in the 1700 block of Northeast 67th Avenue after the child’s mother reported that when she woke up the toddler was not in bed with her.

As word of his disappearance spread, many folks came to the neighborhood to help search.

“The whole neighborhood is out here," neighbor Shajee Nizam said. “I live in the neighborhood so the least I could do is go for a walk and help out,"

In addition to the PPB Missing Persons Unit, the bureau’s Canine Unit and the Air Support Unit were involved with the search, along with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team.

According to the PPB, the investigators will forward all police reports on to DHS for review. Police say it is standard practice in any case involving the welfare of a child.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.