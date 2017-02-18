Deputies still searching for Vernonia shooting suspect

Columbia County Sheriff's Deputies are still leading a search for a shooting suspect after a man was shot near Vernonia Saturday afternoon.

Multiple law enforcement officers are looking for Gregory Reynolds, 37, who deputies say shot Lewis Cochrane, 45 just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

About a half hour later, deputies say they found Reynolds' two-toned red and white Ford pickup truck at his home at 58442 South Nehalem Highway.

According to the sheriff's office, Reynolds fired multiple shots from his truck near a home on Kirk Rd and then left the scene. Cochrane was transported by ambulance to OHSU for treatment.

Highway 47 was closed for several hours Saturday evening between Timber Road E and Sheely Creek Road as various law enforcement officers search the suspect's home and surrounding area. The suspect was not found.

Reynolds is described as a white male, 6'-1", 150 pounds, with brown hair and beard and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing dirty blue jeans and a dark-colored jacket.

His pickup truck was impounded, but police are unsure if he is on foot or traveling in another vehicle.

The sheriff's office says Reynolds should be considered armed and dangerous, and the public should not attempt to contact him if located.

Anyone with information should call Columbia County dispatch at 503-397-1521

FOX 12 previously covered Reynolds in 2012 after police say he ran from a traffic stop.

