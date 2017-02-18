Vancouver Police Officer hits two pedestrians

A Vancouver Police Patrol Officer hit 2 pedestrians as they were crossing the street Saturday morning.

Around 10 a.m. Saturday, Vancouver Police say the on-duty officer was driving westbound on Evergreen Boulevard and took a left turn southbound onto Columbia Street. He hit two people crossing Columbia Street on Evergreen Blvd.

The pedestrians received minor injuries and where taken to a hospital. They were treated and released.

The Vancouver Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash and no charges have been filed against the officer at this point.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.