Vancouver Police Officer hits two pedestrians - KPTV - FOX 12

Vancouver Police Officer hits two pedestrians

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

A Vancouver Police Patrol Officer hit 2 pedestrians as they were crossing the street Saturday morning.

Around 10 a.m. Saturday, Vancouver Police say the on-duty officer was driving westbound on Evergreen Boulevard and took a left turn southbound onto Columbia Street. He hit two people crossing Columbia Street on Evergreen Blvd. 

The pedestrians received minor injuries and where taken to a hospital. They were treated and released.

The Vancouver Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash and no charges have been filed against the officer at this point.

