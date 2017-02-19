Deputies continue searching for suspect in Vernonia shooting

Columbia County Deputies are searching for the man accused of firing multiple gunshots from his pickup truck in Vernonia, wounding a man.

Deputies said Gregory Reynolds is the suspect in the shooting that happened in the 58000 block of Kirk Road Saturday afternoon.

CCSO deputies and other officers responded to the incident just before 3 p.m. Deputies said they were told by a caller that Reynolds drove to the home and opened fire, hitting 45-year-old Lewis Cochrane.

He was taken by ambulance to OHSU.

Deputies found the suspected car, a red and white Ford pickup, at Reynolds’ last known address, and officers surrounded the house.

The Washington County tactical team responded to assist deputies and officers on the scene. Deputies said while a thorough search was conducted, Reynolds was not found.

South Nehalem Highway was shut down for several hours while they searched for Reynolds, but has since reopened.

Reynolds is described as a white male, 6’ 1” tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing dirty blue jeans and a dark-colored jacket.

His pickup has been impounded, but investigators are unsure if he is in another vehicle or on foot.

Deputies said Reynolds is wanted on several felony warrants not associated with the shooting and is sought for questioning.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone knows of Reynolds' whereabouts, please call Columbia County dispatch at 503-397-1521.

