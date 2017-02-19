Firefighters battled second-alarm blaze in Corvallis

A Corvallis family was not allowed to return home after a second-alarm blaze broke out early Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the 1100 block of NW 17th Street just after 1 p.m. for a report of a house fire. They discovered a fully-engulfed home upon arrival, which prompted a second-alarm response from nearby agencies.

Three engines and a crew of 19 firefighters took approximately 20 minutes to put out the fire.

The structure sustained a significant amount of damage and there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

A neighbor discovered the flames and called 911 since the residents were not home at the time.

