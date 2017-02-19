Former NFL player arrested again

Woodburn police say a former Detroit Lions player has been arrested again Saturday.

Officers arrested Stanley Wilson II Saturday at around 2 p.m. after police said he made alarming statements to a homeowner in the 2000 block of Citadel Street.

The homeowner said Wilson drove up in front of the home and approached them as they stood in their garage. Wilson was acting erratically, so the homeowner shut the door and contacted police.

Wilson then tried to get inside the home in both the front and back doors but was unsuccessful.

When officers arrived, he was standing naked near a garden shed. Police said he complied with commands from officers and was taken into custody without incident.

Wilson was previously arrested in a similar incident in June 2016.

In that case, a Southwest Portland homeowner shot Wilson, and he was taken to the hospital.

He pleaded no contest to those charges.

Wilson is now in the Marion County Jail to face several new charges.

