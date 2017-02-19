Rockfall closes roadway near OHSU

A rockfall closed a roadway near Oregon Health and Science University early Sunday morning.

Alert: SW Sam Jackson Pk Rd REOPENED from Terwilliger to Campus Dr after earlier rockfall. Route clear to OHSU. #pdxtst #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/zCl43bRPH4 — PDX Transportation (@PBOTinfo) February 19, 2017

The Portland Bureau of Transportation said a small rock slide closed Southwest Sam Jackson Park roadway from Southwest Terwilliger Road to Campus Drive. The rockfall has since been cleared and the roadway reopened, according to PBOT.

