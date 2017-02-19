Rockfall closes roadway near OHSU - KPTV - FOX 12

Rockfall closes roadway near OHSU

PORTLAND, OR

A rockfall closed a roadway near Oregon Health and Science University early Sunday morning.    

The Portland Bureau of Transportation said a small rock slide closed Southwest Sam Jackson Park roadway from Southwest Terwilliger Road to Campus Drive.  The rockfall has since been cleared and the roadway reopened, according to PBOT.    

For a full list of PBOT road closures, visit PDXroads

