All lanes of northbound I-5 near Woodland back open following landslide

Some good news for drivers taking Interstate 5 north into Washington – all lanes are now back open.

The right lane of I-5 near Woodland had been closed since a landslide on Thursday afternoon.

The landslide closed all of the northbound lanes for several hours before crews were able to reopen two lanes.

The right lane was expected to remain closed through the weekend, but crews were able to get it cleared and open again on Sunday.

