Hundreds rally in Oregon's capital for immigrant rights

The Statesman Journal reports that hundreds of people demonstrated in front of the Oregon State Capitol to support immigration rights.

The newspaper says Yesica Navarro spoke in the Capitol Mall about growing up as an immigrant. She says she came to the U.S. as a child with her family, and they managed to succeed despite the odds.

Navarro said: "We love this country, and we want to be accepted. This is our home."

The Statesman Journal reports that the crowd cheered and clapped as cars driving along State Street honked. The rally was part of a national effort called Immigrants' March Presidents Day 2017.

Organizer Maya Lopez of Portland says a small group started organizing the gathering about three weeks ago.

