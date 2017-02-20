Troutdale couple says home is a trouble spot for crashes

A couple in Troutdale says their home has become a drive-thru. Since 2008, they say they've had their share of drivers tear through their yard – not once or twice, but seven times.

They say a nearby "S" curve seems to be the culprit, with drivers going too fast and not being able to negotiate the turn. In fact, in the latest incident, they say the driver was drunk.

"You heard a crunch, crunch, bang, when he hit the rock and then thud," said homeowner Bob Carlson.

He says the Troutdale police know him by name.

"They know who I am now, they say, 'Oh, it's you Bob,'" said Carlson.

The couple says drivers, seven to be exact, have not been able to make a sharp "S" curve, landing them right in the middle of the Carlsons' yard.

Carlson said the mileage in the area is 25, and drivers were "doing in excess of 70."

The latest incident occurred on Friday at about 10 p.m. Carlson and his wife say they were home when a Ford truck ripped through the bushes and stopped just feet away from their bedroom.

As a result, their yard has seen better days. A tree that used to stand tall now leans toward the street, and a boulder moved well across the lawn now sits in a new spot.

"So he had a heck of a ride," Carlson said.

He said he had high hopes when Multnomah County got involved a while back.

"We always wondered what was the outcome and virtually nothing has happened since and that was approximately two and a half, three years ago," he said.

Carlson does have one idea that he thinks will help.

"I'm hoping for a cable-type barrier that will catch and stop the cars from invading into the property," he said.

But if that is not possible, Carlson is hoping for any change that can stop his backyard from becoming a drive-thru.

"We just need people's help and support to get it corrected. That’s all we're after," he said.

Carlson says he plans to contact the mayor on Tuesday to see if he can make any changes. In the meantime, he is working on cleaning up his yard.

