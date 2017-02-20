Bill advances in Washington House that would exempt some info ab - KPTV - FOX 12

Bill advances in Washington House that would exempt some info about wolf attacks

By The Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) -

A bill that would exempt from public disclosure information about people who report or respond to wolf attacks has cleared a Washington state House committee.

Supporters including the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife cite death threats received by state employees, ranchers and others. They say the measure is needed to protect those who deal with wolves.

Opponents say it makes it impossible for the public to know who is involved in the state's wolf management programs.

The bill would exempt the names and other personal information of people who report wolf attacks, state employees or contractors who assist in killing wolves, and those who take part in state programs aimed at preventing wolf attacks.

House Bill 1465 was amended and passed out of the House state government, elections and information technology committee Friday. It now awaits a vote by the full House.

