Joe V. gets an early taste of the Newport Seafood and Wine Festival

It wouldn't be winter on the coast without the Newport Seafood and Wine Festival.

Showcasing more than 150 premier Northwest wines, culinary professionals and regional artisans, the Newport Seafood & Wine Festival draws nearly 25,000 visitors each year.

In addition to enjoying the great food and drinks, festival goers will be supporting more than 20 local charities.

Joe V. got a sneak preview of the Festival at a tasting at Urban Crush Winery in southeast Portland Monday.

For more information on the Newport Seafood and Wine Festival, including how to get tickets, visit SeafoodAndWine.com.

