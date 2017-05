MORE is introducing you to Brewer’s Grade, a band made up of members from across the Northwest.

The band members say they are hoping to change the sound of what most fans consider country music.

Brewer’s Grade is playing shows all across the Pacific Northwest, including on March 24 and 25 at Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Pendleton and in April at the Three Rivers Casino.

For more info on the band, head to BrewersGrade.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.