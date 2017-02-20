Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Monday, February 20

Here are the links and numbers featured on More Good Day Oregon on Monday, February 20, 2017.

Brewer’s Grade, a band made up of members from across the Northwest, is hoping to change the sound of what most fans consider country music. For more info on the band, including dates this spring when they are playing in the area, head to BrewersGrade.com.

The Unicorn Latte is a magical elixir that's getting lots of buzz in New York. MORE’s healthy living expert Monica Metz has an easy-to-make recipe for the drink, as well as links for some of the special ingredients, on her website, MonicaMetz.com.

Showcasing more than 150 premier Northwest wines, culinary professionals and regional artisans, the Newport Seafood and Wine Festival draws nearly 25,000 visitors each year. For more information on the festival, including how to get tickets, visit SeafoodAndWine.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.