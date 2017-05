The Unicorn Latte is a magical elixir that's getting lots of buzz in New York.

More’s healthy living expert Monica Metz is showing us how to whip up the sparkly detoxifying drink.

While some may think the stardust and sprinkles make the drink look silly, the Blue Magik powder packs a major nutritional punch.

For the full recipe, along with a link to where to find the Blue Magik powder, head to MonicaMetz.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.