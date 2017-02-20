Vehicle spotted underwater off road near Forest Grove - KPTV - FOX 12

Vehicle spotted underwater off road near Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) -

Crews with Forest Grove Fire and Rescue are evaluating the scene where a vehicle could be seen just below the surface of the floodwater.

Aerial images captured by AIR12 showed a car on its side with its wheels just breaking the surface of the water.

Through their Twitter account, Forest Grove Fire and Rescue officials said they were assessing the situation, and that the aerial footage seemed to be in the area of a rescue from a submerged SUV last week.

Officials told FOX 12 early Monday that their crews had planned to resume searching the area Monday for a vehicle swept off of the road Thursday, in the hopes that the water would recede.

Crews suspended the search late Thursday after reporting that the conditions in the area were not “considered survivable.” Officials also said the area was too dangerous for a dive team recovery.

