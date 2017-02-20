Police investigating robbery at NE Portland pizza shop

Detectives are investigating a Sunday-night robbery at a pizza shop in the Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood of northeast Portland.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct responded to a report of a robbery at the Papa Murphy’s located at 4010 Northeast Fremont Street at 8:59 p.m.

Employees at the store told officers that the suspect entered the business armed with a handgun and demanded money. After leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect left without further incident.

Multiple units, including a canine unit, searched the neighborhood around the store but did not locate anyone matching the suspect’s description.

Police describe the suspect as a black man in his 40s wearing a dark-colored mask and hooded sweatshirt.

Detectives are reviewing the case details to determine if this incident is tied to other recent armed robberies.

Anyone with information that could assist with this investigation is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau at 503-823-0405.

