Young stars of Social Con make a stop in Portland

They're some of the biggest stars online, with millions of fans and followers, but you might not know about them yet.

Some of the web's biggest social media celebs were at Social Con over the weekend, held in conjunction with Wizard World Comic Con at the Oregon Convention Center.

This new generation of artists may not be widely known to older audiences, but they have a deep connection with younger audiences who connect directly to them on social media platforms like YouTube and Snapchat.

Some of these artists are singers, while others play instruments, share beauty and lifestyle tips or share their humorous takes on what is happening.

