TriMet crews working to clear collision between truck and MAX train

TriMet crews are working to restore MAX Blue line service Monday morning after a train and a truck collided in Gresham.

The incident occurred near East 185th Avenue and East Burnside Street. According to TriMet officials, a pickup truck with a trailer was traveling east on Burnside just before 7 a.m. when the truck made and illegal left turn at 185th Avenue, going into the path of the eastbound train.

Two passengers on the train were transported from the scene for minor injuries.

According to TriMet officials, shuttle buses are serving MAX stations between East 172nd Avenue and Cleveland Avenue.

The service disruption is expected to last throughout the day Monday due to the significant damage to a pole supporting the overhead wire for the MAX train.

TriMet officials advise riders to plan for extra time if traveling through the area.

The driver of the pickup, 41-year-old Oscar Mendoza Lopez of Vancouver, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device, and an investigation by the transit police is ongoing.

