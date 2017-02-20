Deputies asking for public’s help in locating suspect in child s - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies asking for public’s help in locating suspect in child sex assault case

(Washington Co. Sheriff's Office) (Washington Co. Sheriff's Office)
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12.

In May, a child revealed that she had been sexually assaulted multiple times by Jorge E. Bravo-Copado, 24, at a residence in rural Washington County. Detectives with the Child Abuse Unit investigated the allegations and found evidence backing up the claims of sexual abuse.

Bravo-Copado has not been seen since May, and his bank account was closed and social media accounts deleted last summer. A logger found Bravo-Copado’s truck abandoned in a remote part of Yamhill Count in August.

Detectives do not believe there is evidence of foul play and noted that the tools Bravo-Copado used in the construction industry were missing from the truck.

Last week a grand jury in Washington County indicted Bravo-Copado on three counts each of first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse, along with one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bravo-Copado to contact detectives at 503-846-5613.

