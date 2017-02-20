February 2017 now the second wettest on record at PDX

This February is one for the record books.

As of 12:00 p.m. Monday, Portland International Airport measured 9.53 inches of rain for the month of February.

That is the second highest rainfall total ever measured at PDX for the month of February. The all-time record at the airport is 10.03 inches, set in 1996. Records started being kept at the airport in 1941.

This winter’s rain has led to landslides, flooding and other issues around the metro area and Willamette Valley.

Since October, Portland has registered almost ten inches more rain than average.

More rain is on the way this week and Portland will get very close to breaking the all-time February record.

