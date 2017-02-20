Deputies: Clark County teen missing since Feb. 4 has been found - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Clark County teen missing since Feb. 4 has been found safe

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said Damen Jollymore has been found safe.

Deputies reported Jollymore was last seen at his Vancouver home on February 4.

Jollymore was found on Tuesday and will be reunited with his family.

