Study: Portland ranks 12th in traffic congestion in U.S.

It may come as no surprise to some, but Portland is ranked as one of the most congested cities when it comes to traffic in the U.S.

Portland came in as the 12th most congested city in the U. S. and 40th worldwide in a study conducted by the transportation analytics firm Inrix.

According to the study, drivers in the Rose City spent just over 47 hours behind the wheel during peak drive times in 2016.

Researchers looked at more than 1,000 cities in 38 countries. Overall, the U.S. ranked as the most congested developed country in the world, with drivers spending an average of 42 hours a year in traffic during peak hours.

Los Angeles came in at number one in U.S. and the world, as the study found that drivers spent more than 100 hours in traffic jams last year.

Moscow took the second spot on the global list, followed by New York City and San Francisco with Bogota, Colombia rounding out the top five.

Seattle made the list, coming in as the 10th most congested city in the U.S. and the 23rd most congested worldwide.

Researchers say a stable U.S. economy and low gas prices contributed to increased traffic last year, though congestion also cost drivers in the U.S. $300 billion.

To check the roads before hitting the road, visit the interactive traffic map at kptv.com/traffic.

